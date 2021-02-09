Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,410,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,712 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.62% of Evergy worth $78,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the third quarter worth $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the third quarter worth $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 95.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Evergy stock opened at $54.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $76.57.

In other news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $57,940.00. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

