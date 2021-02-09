F&C Investment Trust PLC (FCIT.L) (LON:FCIT) Insider Purchases £491.05 in Stock

F&C Investment Trust PLC (FCIT.L) (LON:FCIT) insider Jeffrey Hewitt acquired 61 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 805 ($10.52) per share, with a total value of £491.05 ($641.56).

FCIT opened at GBX 805.20 ($10.52) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 787.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 732.20. F&C Investment Trust PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 463 ($6.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 822.67 ($10.75). The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.62. The stock has a market cap of £4.36 billion and a PE ratio of 6.47.

Get F&C Investment Trust PLC (FCIT.L) alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. F&C Investment Trust PLC (FCIT.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.62%.

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for F&C Investment Trust PLC (FCIT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&C Investment Trust PLC (FCIT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.