First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) EVP Matthew C. Tomb Sells 12,500 Shares

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $157,625.00.

Shares of NYSE:FCF opened at $12.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.55. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 7.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 176,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,673,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 4.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $925,000. 66.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FCF. TheStreet raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. DA Davidson raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

