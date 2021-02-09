First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 562,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 162,987 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.48% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $73,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9,233.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $122,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $503,125.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,066 shares of company stock worth $8,743,373 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $165.15 on Tuesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.97 and a 52-week high of $178.41. The company has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.25 and its 200 day moving average is $139.19.

ALNY has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.17.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

