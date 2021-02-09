First Trust Advisors LP Increases Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 250,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,329 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Anthem were worth $80,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANTM. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 1,122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 317,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,150,000 after acquiring an additional 291,084 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 2,232.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 296,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,686,000 after acquiring an additional 283,961 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 490.4% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 323,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,960,000 after purchasing an additional 268,527 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,068,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,679,000 after purchasing an additional 237,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 469.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 177,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,796,000 after purchasing an additional 146,708 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at $12,024,591.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANTM opened at $287.70 on Tuesday. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $171.03 and a one year high of $340.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $314.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANTM. Truist raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.60.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

