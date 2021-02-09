First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 26,243 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 598,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 26,243 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $71,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total value of $1,417,464.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,011.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $9,840,969.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,697,673.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DGX shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Argus raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.06.

NYSE DGX opened at $121.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.53 and its 200-day moving average is $120.72. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $73.02 and a one year high of $134.71.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

