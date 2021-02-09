First Trust Advisors LP Sells 119,693 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 710,880 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 119,693 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $76,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 18.3% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 969 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 190.0% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 453,670 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $38,979,000 after acquiring an additional 297,233 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $275,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $4,641,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 133.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,893 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $106.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.11. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $107.75. The stock has a market cap of $125.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.00, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $10,607,210.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,467 shares of company stock worth $15,371,334. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.56.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

