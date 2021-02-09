First Trust Advisors LP Sells 79,990 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,963,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 79,990 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.94% of UGI worth $68,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,450,000 after acquiring an additional 391,178 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in UGI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,877,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in UGI by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 22,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in UGI by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in UGI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $598,000. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UGI alerts:

In other news, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $483,097.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,629.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph L. Hartz sold 18,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $684,720.00. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $37.18 on Tuesday. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $42.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. UGI had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 49.44%.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. UGI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.