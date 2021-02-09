Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $237,000 Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 181.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Rock Creek Group LP raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 30.9% during the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 35.0% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. 58.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.56.

In related news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti purchased 90,000 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.22 per share, with a total value of $2,989,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $33.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.94.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

