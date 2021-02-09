Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 5,755 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,095 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,755 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $581,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 53,624 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 14,331 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,404 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,955 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 332.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 5,967 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $114,805.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 111,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,701.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 16,042 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $352,924.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 114,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,412 shares of company stock worth $646,670. 8.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COLL stock opened at $23.70 on Tuesday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $25.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $819.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

