Fisher Asset Management LLC Takes $334,000 Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 939 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 51,949 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,715,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,261 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PANW stock opened at $385.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.32 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.47 and a 12 month high of $390.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $363.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.88.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.73 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $523,212.82. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 127,310 shares in the company, valued at $48,338,333.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.88, for a total transaction of $11,755,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,671,593.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,656 shares of company stock valued at $67,693,142 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PANW. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $419.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $292.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.76.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

