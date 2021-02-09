Fisher Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 58,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,667,000. Domani Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 126,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IVE opened at $133.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.08 and its 200 day moving average is $120.42. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.70 and a 12-month high of $133.15.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.