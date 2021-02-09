Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 770,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425,000 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned about 2.44% of Five Star Senior Living worth $5,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FVE. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Star Senior Living during the third quarter worth about $1,527,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Five Star Senior Living during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Five Star Senior Living by 174.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 70,615 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Five Star Senior Living by 198.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 368,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 245,096 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Five Star Senior Living by 339,170.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 57,659 shares in the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Five Star Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

FVE stock opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $281.31 million, a PE ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.86. Five Star Senior Living Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $9.25.

Five Star Senior Living Profile

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living Communities, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), and skilled nursing facilities (SNFs).

