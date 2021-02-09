FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FOXA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FOX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on FOX from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.55.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of FOXA opened at $32.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.57. FOX has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $40.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.32 and a 200 day moving average of $28.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in FOX by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in FOX by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.