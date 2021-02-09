GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Acquired by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. raised its position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in GDS were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GDS. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in GDS by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GDS in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of GDS by 109.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $108.50 on Tuesday. GDS Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $115.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.31). The company had revenue of $224.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.74 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%. Analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GDS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on GDS in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist increased their price objective on GDS from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on GDS from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GDS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.06.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

