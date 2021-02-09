Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD.L) (LON:GEMD) Given New GBX 62 Price Target at Barclays

Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD.L) (LON:GEMD) had its price target boosted by Barclays from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 62 ($0.81) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GEMD opened at GBX 51.40 ($0.67) on Monday. Gem Diamonds Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 23 ($0.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 69.93 ($0.91). The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £71.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 44.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 38.14.

In related news, insider Clifford Thomas Elphick sold 105,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60), for a total value of £48,318.86 ($63,128.90).

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

