Girard Partners LTD. Cuts Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Girard Partners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 181.0% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,233,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,215 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $415,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 93,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $431,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $49.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.39. The company has a market capitalization of $214.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

KO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.76.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.