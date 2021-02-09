Hartford Investment Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 209,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,210,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.27.

Henry Schein stock opened at $70.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $74.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.