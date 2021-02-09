Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 19,527 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2021

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 70.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,427 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,527 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 43,867 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 97,805 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 52,615 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 163,696 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 13,407 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 35.3% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 14,944 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the third quarter worth about $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

BEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.91.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $26.59 on Tuesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $43,769.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $40,486.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

