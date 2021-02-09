Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HEINY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank cut Heineken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Heineken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of Heineken stock opened at $53.60 on Tuesday. Heineken has a 52-week low of $37.43 and a 52-week high of $57.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

