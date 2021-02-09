Henry Schein’s (HSIC) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $83.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barrington Research upgraded Henry Schein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Henry Schein from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Henry Schein from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.27.
Shares of HSIC stock opened at $70.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.49. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $74.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86.
About Henry Schein
Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.
