Henry Schein’s (HSIC) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2021

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $83.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barrington Research upgraded Henry Schein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Henry Schein from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Henry Schein from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.27.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $70.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.49. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $74.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Henry Schein by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,737,000 after buying an additional 830,255 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Henry Schein by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,855,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,911,000 after buying an additional 60,216 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Henry Schein by 16.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,614,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,127,000 after buying an additional 359,818 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Henry Schein by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,689,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,963,000 after buying an additional 17,058 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Henry Schein by 9.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,199,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,488,000 after buying an additional 103,636 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Analyst Recommendations for Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC)

