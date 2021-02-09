Howard Guild Sells 10,000 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $25.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $35.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.49 and a 200 day moving average of $19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.01%.

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.94.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLB. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 10.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.5% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 16,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 10,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

