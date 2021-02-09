II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $767.05 Million

Brokerages forecast that II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) will announce sales of $767.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for II-VI’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $775.26 million and the lowest is $764.30 million. II-VI posted sales of $666.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that II-VI will report full year sales of $3.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for II-VI.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IIVI shares. Barclays upped their price objective on II-VI from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their price objective on II-VI from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on II-VI in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on II-VI from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on II-VI from $47.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. II-VI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.28.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $783,955.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,104,874.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 109,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $6,535,269.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,050 shares in the company, valued at $34,707,641.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 378,337 shares of company stock worth $24,037,891 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 822.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 43,661 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 195,565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its stake in II-VI by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 79,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in II-VI by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of II-VI stock opened at $88.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of -806.56, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.09. II-VI has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $96.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.16 and a 200-day moving average of $59.24.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

