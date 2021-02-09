Insider Selling: Red Moon Resources Inc. (RMK.V) (CVE:RMK) Insider Sells 3,000,000 Shares of Stock

Red Moon Resources Inc. (RMK.V) (CVE:RMK) insider Vulcan Minerals Inc. sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total transaction of C$360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,891,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,466,920.
RMK opened at C$0.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.09. Red Moon Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.04 and a 1 year high of C$0.35. The stock has a market cap of C$15.69 million and a P/E ratio of -77.50.
Red Moon Resources Inc. (RMK.V) Company Profile
