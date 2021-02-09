Insider Selling: Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Insider Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark A. Goldsmith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Mark A. Goldsmith sold 5,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $227,100.00.

RVMD opened at $54.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.93. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $56.18.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 32.25% and a negative net margin of 191.17%. Research analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVMD. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $495,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 477.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 40,437 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,512,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,043,000 after acquiring an additional 975,677 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RVMD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Revolution Medicines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.