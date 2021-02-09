Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

ISNPY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Intesa Sanpaolo to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

OTCMKTS:ISNPY opened at $15.27 on Monday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.90.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

