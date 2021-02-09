iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Acquired by Proequities Inc.

Proequities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 94.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,194 shares during the quarter. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IXC. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 30,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $668,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

IXC opened at $22.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.34. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $28.69.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

