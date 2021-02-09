Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 8,689 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.57. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $13.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

