Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $755,000 Stock Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,622 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $450,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 51,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 14,113 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 17,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 74,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RELX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Relx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NYSE:RELX opened at $25.26 on Tuesday. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $27.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.20.

Relx Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

