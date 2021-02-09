Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $773,000 Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 132.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,518 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KNX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 73.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 51,520 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth approximately $293,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.5% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 703,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,630,000 after acquiring an additional 17,177 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 7.7% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.4% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 495,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,163,000 after acquiring an additional 93,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KNX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

NYSE KNX opened at $41.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

