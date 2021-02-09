Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 147.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,094 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,875,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,177,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 997,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,586,000 after acquiring an additional 212,699 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,978,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,282,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,467,000 after acquiring an additional 155,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

In other OGE Energy news, Director J. Michael Sanner bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $67,400.00. Also, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 23,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $802,888.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at $897,343.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,748. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

OGE opened at $31.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.31, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $46.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 74.54%.

OGE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays lowered OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

