JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) Upgraded to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS JDDSF opened at $11.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.67. JD Sports Fashion has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75.

About JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

