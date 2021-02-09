JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) Upgraded to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS JDDSF opened at $11.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.67. JD Sports Fashion has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75.
About JD Sports Fashion
