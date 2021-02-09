Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) a €42.00 Price Target

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2021

TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) received a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FP. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.80 ($50.35) price objective on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TOTAL SE (FP.PA) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €42.90 ($50.47).

Shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) stock opened at €35.18 ($41.39) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €36.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €33.05. TOTAL SE has a twelve month low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a twelve month high of €49.33 ($58.04).

About TOTAL SE (FP.PA)

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Analyst Recommendations for TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP)

Receive News & Ratings for TOTAL SE (FP.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit