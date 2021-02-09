Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) a €42.00 Price Target

TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) received a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FP. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.80 ($50.35) price objective on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TOTAL SE (FP.PA) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €42.90 ($50.47).

Shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) stock opened at €35.18 ($41.39) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €36.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €33.05. TOTAL SE has a twelve month low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a twelve month high of €49.33 ($58.04).

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

