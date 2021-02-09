Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on MarketAxess Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MarketAxess in a report issued on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MKTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $512.00.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $569.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 78.47 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $275.49 and a 52 week high of $606.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $548.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $522.47.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.27 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.49, for a total value of $2,185,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,439.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total transaction of $143,080.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,473 shares in the company, valued at $3,704,627.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,250 shares of company stock worth $26,058,763 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 37.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

