JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Stock Holdings Increased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 61.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at $2,545,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at $657,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 409,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 54,219 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JBLU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Vertical Research cut JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. JetBlue Airways has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $16.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.57. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $21.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.17.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.33 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 EPS for the current year.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Read More: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.