KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

KZMYY has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of KAZ Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of KAZ Minerals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. KAZ Minerals has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.75.

Shares of KZMYY stock opened at $5.60 on Monday. KAZ Minerals has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $5.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average is $4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

