Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys New Shares in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $76,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $83,000. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $130,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $152,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $189,000. 61.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALDX stock opened at $12.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $475.16 million, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.72. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALDX shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.55.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,368,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $12,999,999.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

