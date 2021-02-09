Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 912 Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN)

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2021

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter worth approximately $2,901,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,651,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,288,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA NJAN opened at $38.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.66. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12-month low of $29.99 and a 12-month high of $39.00.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF - January (NYSEARCA:NJAN)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit