Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 912 Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter worth approximately $2,901,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,651,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,288,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA NJAN opened at $38.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.66. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12-month low of $29.99 and a 12-month high of $39.00.

