Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 451.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,543 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,479 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 64.4% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 781 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 46.7% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GSK opened at $35.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $88.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $44.65.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.628 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

