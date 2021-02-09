Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $200,000 in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.89% of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF by 72.2% in the third quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 19,148 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JHMT opened at $84.80 on Tuesday. John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $39.72 and a 1-year high of $84.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.30.

