Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth $3,645,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CarGurus by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in CarGurus by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CARG opened at $35.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $35.18.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BTIG Research upped their price target on CarGurus from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.08.

In other CarGurus news, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 2,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $67,929.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,154,270.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $266,653.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 572,208 shares in the company, valued at $12,708,739.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,899 shares of company stock worth $5,037,174 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

