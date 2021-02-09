Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SC. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1.0% during the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 14,026,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,142,000 after purchasing an additional 141,900 shares during the last quarter. WS Management Lllp grew its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 33.0% during the third quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 934,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,989,000 after purchasing an additional 232,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 63.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 187,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 72,900 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,198,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 15.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 18,610 shares during the last quarter.

SC opened at $25.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 59.10 and a current ratio of 59.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.15. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $27.20.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

