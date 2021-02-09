Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 14,690 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 90.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,473 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 14,690 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,014 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 252.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 846 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LVS. Union Gaming Research downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.53.

NYSE LVS opened at $55.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.81. The stock has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.86 and a beta of 1.35. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $71.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

