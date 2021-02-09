Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QSR. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 68.2% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,550,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $317,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at about $42,770,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 51.4% in the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,792,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,088,000 after acquiring an additional 608,225 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 10.7% in the third quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 4,891,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $281,285,000 after purchasing an additional 471,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,421,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $414,602,000 after purchasing an additional 236,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $59.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.95. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $67.33.

QSR has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.57.

In related news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $295,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,791.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $320,570.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,729,027.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,018 shares of company stock valued at $13,611,940 in the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.