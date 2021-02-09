L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Barclays

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $17.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of L Brands from an underperform rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.52.

L Brands stock opened at $50.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of -65.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.91 and its 200-day moving average is $34.79. L Brands has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $749,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,066 shares in the company, valued at $7,734,366.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

