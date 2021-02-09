Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at CIBC

Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from $16.50 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities upgraded Lundin Gold to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Lundin Gold from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Lundin Gold from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Lundin Gold in a report on Friday, December 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.68.

OTCMKTS:FTMNF opened at $8.48 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.74. Lundin Gold has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $10.32.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,786 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It also focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

