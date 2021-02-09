Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $261,000 Stock Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,456 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,550,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 16,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 36,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 18,802 shares in the last quarter. 50.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $2,265,143.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,249 shares in the company, valued at $7,062,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NCLH opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.07. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $54.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.87.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.24) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.76 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NCLH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Truist raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.41.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.