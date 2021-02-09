Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 240,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EWG opened at $32.70 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.32.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.