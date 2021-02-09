Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Purchases Shares of 9,003 iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2021

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,084,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $545,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 30,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 11,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,728,000.

ICLN opened at $31.49 on Tuesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $34.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.60.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit