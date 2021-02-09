Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Purchases Shares of 9,003 iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,084,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $545,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 30,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 11,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,728,000.

ICLN opened at $31.49 on Tuesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $34.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.60.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

