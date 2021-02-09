MFF Capital Investments Limited (MFF.AX) (ASX:MFF) Insider Christopher Mackay Acquires 157,000 Shares of Stock

MFF Capital Investments Limited (MFF.AX) (ASX:MFF) insider Christopher Mackay acquired 157,000 shares of MFF Capital Investments Limited (MFF.AX) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.60 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of A$408,200.00 ($291,571.43).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$2.88.

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This is a boost from MFF Capital Investments Limited (MFF.AX)’s previous Interim dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 1.12%. MFF Capital Investments Limited (MFF.AX)’s payout ratio is currently -26.43%.

MFF Capital Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies.

